Texas A&M To Battle the University of Texas at Allen Event Center

Texas A&M University’s men’s hockey team will take on the University of Texas Longhorns at the Allen Event Center on Saturday, January 21. The game, which begins at 4:05 p.m. CST, will precede an ECHL contest between the Allen Americans and visiting Wichita.

The opener between two natural collegiate rivals provides increased visibility for the first year Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference (TCHC), whose members each play a 20-game regular season culminating in a season-ending championship tournament. The tournament winner earns an automatic berth into the ACHA Division 2 West Regional.

Both UT and A&M are situated in the Southern Division of the TCHC along with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) and Texas State. The TCHC’s Northern Division includes Texas Tech, Texas Christian University, the University of North Texas and Dallas Baptist University.

Tickets for the hockey double dip are available at www.allenamericans.com, or you may call 972-912-1000.