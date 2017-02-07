For the third time this season, Boston University and Boston College renewed acquaintances on the ice. This time, it was in the opening round of the Beanpot Tournament at the TD Garden. The Eagles came in with a six game Beanpot winning streak against the Terriers. The Terriers won the first two meetings this season, only allowing one goal in those two games. They both came in looking for a strong start to Tournament play and wanting a win over their rivals.

The opening period was controlled by the Terriers for the duration. BU jumped out to an early lead when Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson got a put back goal within the first five minutes of the game. BU did not score for the rest of the period, but their defense did the rest of the talking the rest of the way. BU got 12 shots on goal in the period; BC did not get their first until 18:50 had gone by and it was on a shot from the red line. They only tallied two shots on goal for the first 20 minutes of play and fell behind their rivals.

Things did not improve as the second period got underway. Chris Calnan was called for a roughing penalty in the first two minutes of the period. As the power play was winding down, Chad Krys ripped a shot from the left circle to put BU ahead 2-0. BC turned around the period, taking 17 shots on BU’s net and getting a goal on Austin Cangelosi’s rebound shot. They looked to even the game when Forsbacka Karlsson was called for a holding penalty. But Clayton Keller created a turnover, a breakaway, and a shorthanded goal. His goal extended his point streak to 15 games, tying him with Jay Pandolfo for the longest point streak in BU history. When asked about it after the game, Keller said “It’s pretty cool, but I don’t think much about it.”

BC totaled 17 shots for the period, but did not get anymore goals. They would be limited in the third period too. BU’s defensive effort was improved and the Terriers shut out the Eagles in the final 20 minutes of play, holding their rivals to five shots. BU had plenty of chances to score, including four different power plays, but failed to score a goal in the third period. While Coach David Quinn expressed concern over the special teams, his unit’s defensive effort and Jake Oettinger’s 22 saves were enough to win the game.

BU runs their record to 3-0 against the Eagles this season. Eagles Coach Jerry York expressed dislike of his team’s opening effort and praised his unit’s special teams efforts. He lauded BU for strong play, and said he wanted his team to find a way to score more goals against BU, whom they have two goals against in three games.

The Eagles will play in the Beanpot consolation game next Monday against Northeastern. Before then, they face the Merrimack Warriors at Conte Forum on Friday night. Puck drops at 7pm ET. BU will play for the Beanpot Championship next Monday against Harvard. Before then, they travel to Lowell to play the River Hawks. Puck drops at 7:15 pm ET.