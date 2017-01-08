The San Jose Sharks snapped a three-game losing skid with a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center on Saturday night.

The Sharks (24-14-2) honored the California Golden Seals prior to the puck drop against the Red Wings (17-18-5).

The Red Wings got on the board first, but the Sharks answered with three goals in a span of 3:32.

Thomas Vanek slid a slapshot right through Martin Jones’ five-hole for his 10th goal of the season, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 12:49 of the first period.

Joonas Donskoi deflected Tommy Wingels’ wrist shot off of Riley Sheahan’s shoulder and into the net for his sixth goal of the season, tying the score 1-1 at 15:59.

Mirco Mueller scored his first NHL goal to put the Sharks up 2-1 at 17:29. Mueller quickly fired a slap shot from the point through the crowd in front of the net and beat Jared Coreau for the game-tying goal.

The Sharks capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone. Coreau was unable to pick up the puck that tipped off of Danny DeKeyser’s stick. Patrick Marleau carried the puck in the high slot and released a wrist shot to extend the Sharks’ lead to 3-1 with 29 seconds left in the period. With his 12th goal of the season, Marleau is eight goals away from his 500th career goal.

The Sharks outshot the Red Wings 15-9 and led 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Coreau skated to the bench as he was replaced by Petr Mrazek to start the second period.

The Sharks outshot the Red Wings 25-18 to hold a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Sharks scored two goals in a span of 2:22 to grab a 4-1 lead in the third period.

Joe Pavelski was set up in the high slot and got his stick on Brent Burns’ wrist shot from the point for his 14th of the season, expanding the Sharks’ lead to 4-1 just 1:50 into the period.

Mikkel Boedker waited at the doorstep and redirected Burns’ wrist shot from along the boards and into the Red Wings’ net for his third of the season, giving the Sharks a 5-1 lead at 4:11.

The Red Wings started a comeback, but the Sharks scored an important insurance goal.

Anthony Mantha scooped up Drew Miller’s rebound and slammed home his 11th of the season to reduce the Sharks’ lead to 5-2 at 4:43.

Pavelski roofed a rebound in the slot over Mrazek’s shoulder for his second goal of the game and 15th of the season to put the Sharks ahead 6-2 at 10:31. Timo Meier collected his first NHL assist on Pavelski’s 600th career point.

Andreas Athanasiou grabbed a pass from Xavier Ouellet at the doorstep and fired a one-timer past Martin Jones for his seventh of the season to cut the Sharks’ lead in half at 13:46.

The Sharks battled some adversity to beat the Red Wings 6-3 at home. Jones finished with 32 saves in a San Jose victory.

Coreau gave up three goals on 15 shots before being pulled by Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill. Mrazek made 20 saves in relief of Coreau.

The Sharks open a two-game road trip next Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers (21-13-7) at 7:00 pm MST on CSN-CA and SNW.