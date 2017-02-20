The San Jose Sharks dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Boston Bruins in a nationally televised game at SAP Center on Sunday night.

The Bruins opened the game with a penalty when Zdeno Chara went to the box for hooking about seven minutes into the first period.

Shortly after the Bruins’ penalty expired, Ryan Spooner captured the rebound off the end boards at the right side of the net and stuffed the puck past Martin Jones for his ninth goal of the season at 11:05.

Shots were 9-7 in favor of the Bruins, who led the Sharks 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Sharks created some chances, but also gave up a couple of them in the second period. Brent Burns’ shot was blocked by Torey Krug, but the puck came straight to Patrick Marleau, who fired it into an open net for his 21st goal of the season, tying the score 1-1 with 2:23 left in the period. Marleau tied Joe Mullen for 43rd place on the NHL’s all-time goals list with 502.

Both teams skated to a 1-1 tie with the Sharks outshooting the Bruins 23-18 after 40 minutes.

The Sharks forced overtime with the game-tying goal by Marleau late in the second period. Both teams picked up one point apiece, but the Bruins were more desperate for a win.

Brad Marchand jumped on the breakaway and slid the puck under Jones’ left leg to lift the Bruins to a 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Tuukka Rask finished with 29 saves for Boston.

Jones made 26 saves in a losing effort for San Jose.

Notes

Scratched: Marcus Sorensen, Mirco Mueller

Injured: Joonas Donskoi (upper body), Dylan DeMelo (broken wrist)

Up Next

The Sharks have a bye week before making a stop at Rogers Arena to take on the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. PST on CSCA, SN1 and CBC.