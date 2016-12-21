The San Jose Sharks took the first game of the homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at SAP Center on Tuesday night.

After going 3-1 on the road, the Sharks returned home to host the Flames. Joe Thornton played in his 1,400th NHL game, becoming the 37th player in NHL history to play in 1,400 or more games.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones played in his fifth straight game.

Flames goaltender Chad Johnson got the start after backup goaltender Brian Elliott made 25 saves en route to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

The Sharks got off to a good start as their penalty killing unit picked up where it left off. The Flames were unable to capitalize on a power play opportunity following a hooking call on Brendon Dillon.

The first period ended in a scoreless tie with the Sharks outshooting the Flames 11-6.

Patrick Marleau gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the second period when he found a loose puck in the slot and backhanded it into the back of the net for his ninth goal of the season.

The Sharks took a 2-0 lead at 9:18 when Paul Martin redirected a point shot that bounced off of several bodies before beating Johnson for his second goal of the season.

Joonas Donskoi ended his 22-game scoring drought dating back to Oct. 29th against the Anaheim Ducks at home. Donskoi received a pass from Tommy Wingels and ripped a one-timer past Johnson to extend the Sharks’ lead to 3-0 at 14:23.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Donskoi intercepted a puck from Michael Frolik and fired a backhand shot to score his second goal of the game and fourth overall, putting the Sharks up 4-0 just 1:56 later.

The Sharks outshot the Flames 25-16 and carried a 4-0 lead to the dressing room after two periods of play.

Unfortunately, Sam Bennett ruined the Sharks’ shutout bid 1:19 into the third period. Bennett fired a shot into the left side of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

The Sharks beat the Flames 4-1.

Jones finished 20 saves in a San Jose victory. Johnson made 30 saves in a losing effort for Calgary.

The Sharks (20-12-1) return to action Friday when they host the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-5) at 7:30 pm PST on CSN-CA and SNOL.