Photo Gallery: Sharks vs Flyers (02/11/2017) Bob Fina February 11, 2017 Center Joe Thornton (#19) of the San Jose Sharks Goalie Martin Jones (#31) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Tim Heed (#72) of the San Jose Sharks Left Wing Patrick Marleau (#12) of the San Jose Sharks goes to a knee while taking a face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) and Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers cover the net against a passing Center Joe Thornton (#19) of the San Jose Sharks Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers pursued by Center Chris Tierney (#50) of the San Jose Sharks Center Chris Tierney (#50) of the San Jose Sharks and Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers turn to follow the puck The Sharks Logo patch adorns the shoulder of the jersey Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3), Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) and Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up to block the shot Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers turns to pick up the puck Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks The San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Right Wing Kevin Lebanc (#62) of the San Jose Sharks to the ice Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers strips the puck away from Right Wing Kevin Lebanc (#62) of the San Jose Sharks Right Wing Marcus Sorensen (#20) of the San Jose Sharks falls to the ice after being hit by Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Melker Karlsson (#68) of the San Jose Sharks pins Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards Defenseman Brenden Dillon (#4) of the San Jose Sharks lands a check on Left Wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (#78) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks gloves the airborne puck Right Wing Joel Ward (#42) of the San Jose Sharks and Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers reach for the puck Center Micheal Haley (#38) of the San Jose Sharks and Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Left Wing Patrick Marleau (#12) of the San Jose Sharks and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle in front of the goal Defenseman Justin Braun (#61) of the San Jose Sharks uses his skate to defend against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Aaron Dell (#30) of the San Jose Sharks falls to the ice after shooting the puck Right Wing Kevin Lebanc (#62) of the San Jose Sharks shoots wide of Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks by a score of 2-1 in overtime. Three Star Selections: 1st Wayne Simmonds (#17 PHI) 2nd Aaron Dell (#30 SJS) 3rd Ivan Provorov (#9 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related