PHOTO GALLERY: Roadrunners v. Checkers 2/3/2017 Rachel Lewis February 4, 2017 The Tucson Roadrunners beat the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 Friday, February 3, 2017 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Marek Langhamer (TUC – 30) during warmups. Adin Hill (TUC – 33) during warmups. Brendan Ranford (TUC – 9) during warmups. Jake Chelios (CHA – 27) checks Brendan Ranford (TUC – 9). Jarred Tinordi (TUC – 5) keeps the puck away from Patrick Brown (CHA – 24). Phil Di Giuseppe (CHA – 28) skates the puck away from Brandon Burlon (TUC – 7). Connor Brickley (CHA – 26) skates in to check Jamie McBain (TUC – 6) into the boards. Ryan MacInnis (TUC – 20) faces off against Mitchell Heard (CHA – 9). Brandon Burlon (TUC – 7) pushes Mitchell Heard (CHA – 9) towards the boards. Jarred Tinordi (TUC – 5) keeps the puck away from Valentin Zykov (CHA – 25). Jake Chelios (CHA – 27) winds up to take a shot. Brandon Troock (TUC – 17) skates in towards Trevor Carrick (CHA – 5). Brandon Troock (TUC – 17) skates the puck away from Dennis Robertson (CHA – 20). Tucson Roadrunners fans who call themselves the Rowdy Runners. Anthony Duclair (TUC – 12) keeps the puck away from Patrick Brown (CHA – 24). Chris Mueller (TUC – 19) misses the net on a penalty shot against Michael Leighton (CHA – 49). Michael Leighton (CHA – 49) makes a save. Lucas Wallmark (CHA – 32) checks Conor Garland (TUC – 22) into the boards. Adin Hill (TUC – 33) makes a save against Valentin Zykov (CHA – 25). Laurent Dauphin (TUC – 15) sends Jake Chelios (CHA – 27) airbourne. Zbynek Michalek (TUC – 4) slams Levko Koper (CHA – 14) into the boards. Laurent Dauphin (TUC – 15) scores the game winning goal against Michael Leighton (CHA – 49) at the 19:39 mark of the 3rd period. Laurent Dauphin (TUC – 15) celebrates his game winning goal.