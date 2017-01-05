Photo Gallery: Rangers vs Flyers (01/04/2017) Bob Fina January 4, 2017 Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save Center J.T. Miller (#10) of the New York Rangers shoots against teammate Goalie Antti Raanta (#32) Center Oscar Lindberg (#24) of the New York Rangers carries the puck against a defending Philadelphia Flyer player Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (#30) of the New York Rangers gloves the puck A goal is scored against Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (#30) of the New York Rangers Center Derek Stepan (#21) of the New York Rangers high sticks Center Chris VandeVelde (#76) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center J.T. Miller (#10) and Right Wing Michael Grabner (#40) of the New York Rangers celebrate a goal A New York Ranger player gloves an airborne puck Center Derek Stepan (#21) of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (#30) of the New York Rangers kicks the puck to the side Goalie Antti Raanta (#32) of the New York Rangers Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a shot Defenseman Michael Del Zotto (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers helps Goalie Steve Mason (#35) defend the net Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck through the New York Rangers Left Wing Chris Kreider (#20) of the New York Rangers carries the puck over the blue line Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck during a face-off Members of the New York Rangers celebrate a goal Center Kevin Hayes (#13) of the New York Rangers skates against Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Kevin Klein (#8) of the New York Rangers stretches Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (#30) of the New York Rangers makes a save against Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Jesper Fast (#19), Center J.T. Miller (#10), Defenseman Ryan McDonagh (#27) of the New York Rangers Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers backchecks Left Wing Jimmy Vesey (#26) of the New York Rangers Defenseman Brady Skjei (#76) of the New York Rangers battles with Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Center Derek Stepan (#21) of the New York Rangers The visiting New York Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Kevin Hayes (#13 NYR) 2nd Henrik Lundqvist (#30 NYR) 3rd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related