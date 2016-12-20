Photo Gallery: Predators vs Flyers (12/19/2016) Bob Fina December 19, 2016 Left Wing Filip Forsberg (#9) of the Nashville Predators stretches Center Mike Fisher (#12) of the Nashville Predators smiles Goalie Juuse Saros (#74) of the Nashville Predators looks to keep the puck out of the net Left Wing James Neal (#18) of the Nashville Predators throws a check against Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers collides into Center Colin Wilson (#33) of the Nashville Predators Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hit by the puck while screening Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a save Defenseman Ryan Ellis (#4) of the Nashville Predators looses his balance Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a glove save Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers discusses strategy with his teammates Defenseman Roman Josi (#59) of the Nashville Predators side-steps Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers A pile of players amass in the crease area in front of Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Viktor Arvidsson (#38) of the Nashville Predators collide into each other Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets roughed by Center Ryan Johansen (#92) and Adam Pardy (#5) of the Nashville Predators Defenseman Mattias Irwin (#52) of the Nashville Predators gets the stick in the shooting lane of Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers ends up in the net Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) and Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers face a shot Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck from a knee Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers leans on Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save Center Ryan Johansen (#92), Left Wing Filip Forsberg (#9), and Defenseman Mattias Irwin (#52) of the Nashville Predators celebrate a goal Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck Defenseman Ryan Ellis (#4) of the Nashville Predators checks Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Mattias Irwin (#52) of the Nashville Predators shoots the puck Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save in overtime Defenseman Ryan Ellis (#4) of the Nashville Predators scores a shoot-out goal Goalie Pekka Rinne (#35) of the Nashville Predators makes a sprawling save against Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers The visiting Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 2-1 in a shootout. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related