Photo Gallery: Penguins Alumni vs Flyers Alumni (01/14/2017)

-
-
Forward Bryan Trottier (#19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Doug Bodger (#33) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Bryan Trottier (#19), Forward Troy Loney (#24), and Defenseman Jeff Chychrun (#6) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Goalie Neil Little (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Brad Marsh (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Reggie Leach (#27) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Tim Kerr (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26) and Forward Bob Kelly (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni laugh as they warm-up
-
-
Forward Dave Poulin (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Jim Watson (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Eric Lindros (#88) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Brian Propp (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Kjell Samuelsson (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni shoots the puck
-
-
Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Dave Poulin (#20) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Reggie Leach (#27) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Bobby Clarke (#16) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Dave Poulin (#20) and Forward Bobby Clarke (#16) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni share a laugh during the warm-ups
-
-
Forward Todd Fedoruk (#29) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Eric Lindros (#88) and Forward Bobby Clarke (#16) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Simon Gagne (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Meigray’s display of various Philadelphia Flyers jerseys throughout the years
-
-
Alumni game and team logos projected on the ice
-
-
Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni skates onto the ice wearing a fake mustache and long hair resembling his hair style from 1970s.
-
-
Flyers first captain Lou Angotti drops the puck for the ceremonial faceoff between Bryan Trottier #19 and Joe Watson #14. All Flyers shown are from the inaugural team 1967 team. Remaining players pictured from left to right: Bernie Parent #1,John Miszuk #4 ,Don Blackburn #8, Doug Favell #1, Forbes Kennedy #22, Brit Selby #10, and Garry Peters #15.
-
-
The LCB line (Forward Reggie Leach (#27), Forward Bobby Clarke (#16), and Forward Bill Barber (#7) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni) face-off against Forward Dave Hannan (#32), Forward Bryan Trottier (#19) and Forward Tyler Kennedy (#48) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Mikael Renberg (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni skates with the puck
-
-
Goalie Neil Little (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni makes a save
-
-
Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni makes a save against Forward Danny Briere (#48) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni makes a save
-
-
Defenseman Joe Watson (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Dave Brown (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni scores a goal against Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Bob Kelly (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
PlayerPhil Bourque (#29) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Mark Kachowski (#26) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Ryan Malone (#12) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni makes a save against Forward Murray Craven (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Grant Jennings (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni passes the puck
-
-
Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni makes a leg pad save against Forward Eric Lindros (#88) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Goalie Brian Boucher (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni stretches
-
-
Forward Dave Hannan (#32) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Brad Marsh (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni races to catch up with Forward Bryan Trottier (#19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Jamie Leach (#20) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Tyler Kennedy (#48) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Goalie Brian Boucher (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni makes a save
-
-
Goalie Brian Boucher (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Simon Gagne (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni reaches for the puck
-
-
Forward Colby Armstrong (#20) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Danny Briere (#48) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Murray Craven (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Francois Leroux (#18) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Reggie Leach (#27) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni backchecks Forward Mitch Lamoureux (#16) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Bobby Clarke (#16) and Defenseman Eric Desjardins (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Goalie Brian Boucher (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni makes a save against Forward Ryan Malone (#12) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Terry Carkner (#29) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Bryan Trottier (#19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni passes the puck against Forward Eric Lindros (#88) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward John LeClair (#10) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Mitch Lamoureux (#16) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Ted Nolan (#34) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Troy Loney (#24) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Forward Ryan Malone (#12) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni fist bumps Goalie Brian Boucher (#33) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Greg Malone (#12) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Jeff Chychrun (#6) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni carries the puck
-
-
Forward Mark Kachowski (#26), Forward Ryan Malone (#12), and Forward Jamie Leach (#20) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni celebrate after scoring a goal
-
-
Defenseman Mark Howe (#2) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Goalie Jocelyn Thibault (#1) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni makes a save
-
-
Forward Dave Brown (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Eric Desjardins (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni scores against Goalie Jocelyn Thibault (#1) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Goalie Jocelyn Thibault (#1) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
-
-
Defenseman Dennis Owchar (#25) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni carries the puck
-
-
Defenseman Gordie Roberts (#28) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni moves the puck through center ice
-
-
Defenseman Luke Richardson (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni handles the puck
-
-
Forward Bill Barber (#7) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni
-
-
Forward Bobby Clarke (#16) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni shakes hands with Forward Bryan Trottier (#19) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni after the game
-
-
Defenseman Francois Leroux (#18) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni takes a selfie with Forward Dave Brown (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni and teammate Defenseman Grant Jennings (#3) of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni
The Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni and Philadelphia Flyers Alumni game ended in a 3-3 tie.
|Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Roster
|Philadelphis Flyers Alumni Roster
|Goalie Jocelyn Thibault (#1)
Defenseman Grant Jennings (#3)
Defenseman Jeff Chychrun (#6)
Defenseman Kim Clackson (#6)
Forward John Chabot (#11)
Forward Greg Malone (#12)
Forward Ryan Malone (#12)
Forward Mitch Lamoureux (#16)
Defenseman Francois Leroux (#18)
Forward Bryan Trottier (#19)
Forward Colby Armstrong (#20)
Forward Jamie Leach (#20)
Forward Mike Bullard (#22)
Forward Troy Loney (#24)
Defenseman Dennis Owchar (#25)
Forward Mark Kachowski (#26)
Defenseman Gordie Roberts (#28)
PlayerPhil Bourque (#29)
Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30)
Forward Dave Hannan (#32)
Defenseman Doug Bodger (#33)
Forward Ted Nolan (#34)
Forward Tyler Kennedy (#48)
|Defenseman Mark Howe (#2)
Forward Bill Barber (#7)
Defenseman Brad Marsh (#8)
Forward Bob Kelly (#9)
Forward John LeClair (#10)
Forward Tim Kerr (#12)
Forward Simon Gagne (#12)
Defenseman Joe Watson (#14)
Forward Bobby Clarke (#16)
Forward Mikael Renberg (#19)
Forward Dave Poulin (#20)
Defenseman Jim Watson (#20)
Forward Dave Brown (#21)
Defenseman Luke Richardson (#22)
Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26)
Forward Brian Propp (#26)
Forward Reggie Leach (#27)
Defenseman Kjell Samuelsson (#28)
Defenseman Terry Carkner (#29)
Forward Murray Craven (#32)
Goalie Brian Boucher (#33)
Goalie Neil Little (#35)
Defenseman Eric Desjardins (#37)
Forward Danny Briere (#48)
Forward Eric Lindros (#88)
