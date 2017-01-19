Search
Home

Photo Gallery: Penguins Alumni vs Flyers Alumni (01/14/2017)

Bob Fina

The Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni  and Philadelphia Flyers Alumni game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Roster Philadelphis Flyers Alumni Roster
Goalie Jocelyn Thibault (#1)

Defenseman Grant Jennings (#3)

Defenseman Jeff Chychrun (#6)

Defenseman Kim Clackson (#6)

Forward John Chabot (#11)

Forward Greg Malone (#12)

Forward Ryan Malone (#12)

Forward Mitch Lamoureux (#16)

Defenseman Francois Leroux (#18)

Forward Bryan Trottier (#19)

Forward Colby Armstrong (#20)

Forward Jamie Leach (#20)

Forward Mike Bullard (#22)

Forward Troy Loney (#24)

Defenseman Dennis Owchar (#25)

Forward Mark Kachowski (#26)

Defenseman Gordie Roberts (#28)

PlayerPhil Bourque (#29)

Goalie J.S. Aubin (#30)

Forward Dave Hannan (#32)

Defenseman Doug Bodger (#33)

Forward Ted Nolan (#34)

Forward Tyler Kennedy (#48)

 Defenseman Mark Howe (#2)

Forward Bill Barber (#7)

Defenseman Brad Marsh (#8)

Forward Bob Kelly (#9)

Forward John LeClair (#10)

Forward Tim Kerr (#12)

Forward Simon Gagne (#12)

Defenseman Joe Watson (#14)

Forward Bobby Clarke (#16)

Forward Mikael Renberg (#19)

Forward Dave Poulin (#20)

Defenseman Jim Watson (#20)

Forward Dave Brown (#21)

Defenseman Luke Richardson (#22)

Forward Orest Kindrachuk (#26)

Forward Brian Propp (#26)

Forward Reggie Leach (#27)

Defenseman Kjell Samuelsson (#28)

Defenseman Terry Carkner (#29)

Forward Murray Craven (#32)

Goalie Brian Boucher (#33)

Goalie Neil Little (#35)

Defenseman Eric Desjardins (#37)

Forward Danny Briere (#48)

Forward Eric Lindros (#88)

 