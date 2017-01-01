PHOTO GALLERY: NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game 12/31/2016

The St. Louis Blues alumni beat the Chicago Blackhawks alumni 8-7 in the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. The Blues had 26 shots on goal, the Blackhawks 34. (Inside Hockey – Rachel Lewis)
Daniel Carcillo (CHI – 13) and Kelly Chase (STL – 39) goof off during warmups.
Barrett Jackman (STL – 5) checks Adam Burish (CHI – 32) into the boards.
Bruce Affleck (STL – 4) looks to pass the puck.
Darren Pang (CHI – 40) reacts to Adam Oates (STL – 12) after Oates knocked into him.
Kyle Calder (CHI – 19) looks to get the puck past Garth Butcher (STL – 5).
Jim Cummins (CHI – 15) knocks over Garth Butcher (STL – 5).
Chris Pronger (STL – 44) checks Troy Murray (CHI – 19) into the boards.
Darren Pang (CHI – 40) makes a save against Keith Tkachuk (STL – 7) and Scott Mellanby (STL – 19).
Mike Liut (STL – 1) sports numerous autographs on his jersey.
University of Michigan head coach Red Berenson coaches the Blues alumni team.
Wayne Gretzky (STL – 99) stays put in front of the Blackhawks net.
Chris Mason (STL – 50) makes a save.
Wayne Gretzky (STL – 99) is announced during the roster introductions.
Keith Tkachuk (STL – 7) honors former Blues player, the late Pavol Demitra during part of the alumni game.
Dave Mackey (CHI – 26) tangles up with Wayne Gretzky (STL – 99) along the boards.
Chris Mason (STL – 50) waves to the crowd.
Wayne Gretzky (STL – 99) waves to the crowd.
Martin Brodeur (STL – 30) makes a save against Eric Daze (CHI – 55).
Martin Brodeur (STL – 30) makes a save against Adrian Aucoin (CHI – 33).
Jim Cummins (CHI – 15) checks Brett Hull (STL – 16) into the boards.
Terry Yake (STL – 27), Pierre Turgeon (STL – 77), Martin Brodeur (STL – 30), and Scott Young (STL – 48) share a laugh during a media timeout.
Tony Esposito (CHI – coach) and Martin Brodeur (STL – 30) exchange handshakes in the post-game handshake line.
Keith Tkachuk (STL – 7) and Troy Murray (CHI – 19) pose for photos after the game.
