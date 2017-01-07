Search
Photo Gallery: Lightning vs Flyers (01/07/2017)

Bob Fina

 

 

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 4-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Radko Gudas (#3 PHI)
2nd Nick Schultz (#55 PHI)
3rd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI)