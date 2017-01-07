Photo Gallery: Lightning vs Flyers (01/07/2017)

Defenseman Luke Witkowski (#28) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Anton Stralman (#6) and Defenseman Victor Hedman (#77) of the Tampa Bay Lightning stretch during warm-ups
Right Wing Nikita Kucherov (#86) of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots the puck during warm-ups
Right Wing Ryan Callahan (#24) of the Tampa Bay Lightning sends Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers over the boards
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (#88) of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes a save
Right Wing Nikita Kucherov (#86) of the Tampa Bay Lightning does a fly-by past his bench
Flyers Ice Girl Krista clears off the ice during a television break
Flyers Ice Girl Kennedy clears off the ice during a television break
Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck
Center Boyd Gordon (#27) of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck during a face-off
Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (#88) of the Tampa Bay Lightning follows the puck carried by Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers fends off Defenseman Victor Hedman (#77) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a rebound
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck in front of Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (#88) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal
Center Brayden Schenn (#10) and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal
A linesman holds off Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers during an altercation
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the loose puck while teammate Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) gets tied up by Defenseman Anton Stralman (#6) and Left Wing Ondrej Palat (#18) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
A falling Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Center Alexander Killorn (#17) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers tangles up Right Wing Ryan Callahan (#24) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
A fallen Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays against Center Alexander Killorn (#17) of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3), Right Wing Matt Read (#24), and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers line up for a face-off
Defenseman Anton Stralman (#6) of the Tampa Bay Lightning plays against Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 4-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Radko Gudas (#3 PHI)
2nd Nick Schultz (#55 PHI)
3rd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI)