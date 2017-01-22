Photo Gallery: Devils vs Flyers (01/21/2017) Bob Fina January 21, 2017 Defenseman Seth Helgeson (#39) of the New Jersey Devils shoots the puck Defenseman Steven Santini (#34) of the New Jersey Devils moves the puck Vernon Fiddler (#38) of the New Jersey Devils Defenseman Damon Severson (#28) of the New Jersey Devils emerges from the corner Defenseman Kyle Quincey (#22) of the New Jersey Devils defends against a shot by Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his goal Right Wing PA Parenteau (#11) of the New Jersey Devils and Left Wing Roman Lyubimov (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Left Wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (#78) of the Philadelphia Flyers falls to the ice after being hit by Left Wing Miles Wood (#44) of the New Jersey Devils Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck Left Wing Mike Cammalleri (#13) of the New Jersey Devils gets knocked down by Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Keith Kinkaid (#1) of the New Jersey Devils stops the puck Left Wing Miles Wood (#44) of the New Jersey Devils scores a goal against Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Miles Wood (#44) and Center Adam Henrique (#14) of the New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal Defenseman Michael Del Zotto (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers blocks a shot for Goalie Steve Mason (#35) Left Wing Miles Wood (#44) of the New Jersey Devils sends the puck into the empty net behind Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to block a shot by Right Wing Kyle Palmieri (#21) of the New Jersey Devils Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save Center Adam Henrique (#14) of the New Jersey Devils carries the puck into the offensive zone Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a stick on a falling Left Wing Miles Wood (#44) of the New Jersey Devils The visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Miles Wood (#44 NJD) 2nd Mike Cammalleri (#13 NJD) 3rd Keith Kinkaid (#1 NJD) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related