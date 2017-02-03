PHOTO GALLERY: Coyotes v. Blackhawks 2/2/2017 Rachel Lewis February 3, 2017 The Arizona Coyotes lose to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Patrick Kane (CHI – 88) during pregame warmups. Marcus Kruger (CHI – 16) shoots pucks on the net during pregame warmups. Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67) checks Trevor van Riemsdyk (CHI – 57) into the boards. Tobias Rieder (AZ – 8) keeps the puck away from Duncan Keith (CHI – 2). Corey Crawford (CHI – 50) makes a save against Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67). Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67) checks Trevor van Riemsdyk (CHI – 57) into the boards. Radim Vrbata (AZ – 17) shoves Gustav Forsling (CHI – 42) towards the boards. Brent Seabrook (CHI – 7) skates the puck out of the Blackhawks zone. Tobias Rieder (AZ – 8) skates the puck past Brent Seabrook (CHI – 7). Niklas Hjalmarsson (CHI – 4) keeps the puck away from Radim Vrbata (AZ – 17). Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67) keeps the puck away from Brian Campbell (CHI – 51). Max Domi (AZ – 16) makes his return to the lineup after spending time on the IR since December 8, 2016. Brendan Perlini (AZ – 29) celebrates his goal. Connor Murphy (AZ – 5) sends Marcus Kruger (CHI – 16) flying. Lawson Crouse (AZ – 67) checks Duncan Keith (CHI – 2) into the boards. Mike Smith (AZ – 41) makes a save against Jonathan Toews (CHI – 19). Michael Stone (AZ – 26) passes the puck up the boards. Artem Anisimov (CHI – 15) skates the puck past Alex Goligoski (AZ – 33). Jakob Chychrun (AZ – 6) takes a shot. Alex Goligoski (AZ – 33) knocks Nick Schmaltz (CHI – 8) off the puck. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related