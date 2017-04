PHOTO GALLERY: Chicago Wolves v. Charlotte Checkers 4/25/2017

The Chicago Wolves keep their season alive by forcing a Game 5 after beating the Charlotte Checkers 5-1 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The best-of-five series is now tied at 2-2. Game 5 will be played Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Allstate Arena. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)