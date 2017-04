PHOTO GALLERY: Chicago Wolves v Charlotte Checkers 4/23/2017

The Chicago Wolves lose to the Charlotte Checkers 4-3 in OT in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The Central Division Champion Wolves face elimination Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Allstate Arena as the Checkers take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)