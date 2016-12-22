Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (12/21/2016) Bob Fina December 21, 2016 Goalie Philipp Grubauer (#31) of the Washington Capitals Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck Right Wing Alex Ovechkin (#8) of the Washington Capitals eyes the puck Linesman Greg Devorski (#54) drops the puck for a face-off Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Brooks Orpik (#44) of the Washington Capitals checks Left Wing Taylor Leier (#58) of the Philadelphia Flyers into the boards Left Wing Andre Burakovsky (#65) of the Washington Capitals high-fives teammate Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) Center Lars Eller (#20) of the Washington Capitals after a goal is scored against Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Taylor Leier (#58) and Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers both check Right Wing Tom Wilson (#43) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Center Marcus Johansson (#90) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers pins Center Marcus Johansson (#90) of the Washington Capitals along the boards Left Wing Roman Lyubimov (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck ahead of Defenseman Matt Niskanen (#2) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Right Wing Alex Ovechkin (#8) of the Washington Capitals Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92) of the Washington Capitals reacts after a goal is scored against Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) Left Wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (#78) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92) of the Washington Capitals battle for the puck Left Wing Roman Lyubimov (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing T.J. Oshie (#77) of the Washington Capitals collide into each other Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Tom Wilson (#43) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers clears the puck out from behind Goalie Steve Mason (#35) Flyers fans adorn Star Wars Stormtrooper helmets while cheering Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck against Center Marcus Johansson (#90) of the Washington Capitals Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a sprawling leg pad save Right Wing T.J. Oshie (#77) of the Washington Capitals scores a goal against Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92) of the Washington Capitals Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) of the Washington Capitals The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Washington Capitals by a score of 3-2 in a shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Wayne Simmonds (#17 PHI) 2nd Steve Mason (#35 PHI) 3rd Braden Holtby (#70 WSH) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related