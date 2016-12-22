Search
Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (12/21/2016)

Bob Fina

 

 

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Washington Capitals by a score of 3-2 in a shootout.

Three Star Selections:
1st Wayne Simmonds (#17 PHI)
2nd Steve Mason (#35 PHI)
3rd Braden Holtby (#70 WSH)