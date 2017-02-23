Search
Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (02/22/2017)

Bob Fina

The visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92 WSH)
2nd T.J. Oshie (#77 WSH)
3rd Brayden Schenn (#10 PHI)