Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (02/22/2017) Bob Fina February 22, 2017 Right Wing T.J. Oshie (#77) of the Washington Capitals Left Wing Alex Ovechkin (#8) of the Washington Capitals crashes the net Defenseman Mark Streit (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers An altercation breaks out in front of the Washington Captials net Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands the puck against Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Mark Streit (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck played by Center Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92) of the Washington Capitals Center Marcus Johansson (#90) of the Washington Capitals celebrates after a goal is scored against Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Taylor Chorney (#4) of the Washington Capitals defends against Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers stops with the puck Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) of the Washington Capitals keeps his eyes on the puck Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers hits the crossbar behind Goalie Braden Holtby (#70) of the Washington Capitals Defenseman Mark Streit (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes against Right Wing Justin Williams (#14) of the Washington Capitals Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Marcus Johansson (#90) of the Washington Capitals Right Wing Brett Connolly (#10) of the Washington Capitals screens Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Lars Eller (#20) of the Washington Capitals Center Nicklas Backstrom (#19), Left Wing Alex Ovechkin (#8), and Right Wing T.J. Oshie (#77) of the Washington Capitals celebrate after scoring a goal Defenseman Karl Alzner (#27) of the Washington Capitals breaks his stick trying to clear the puck Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers throws a check on Center Lars Eller (#20) of the Washington Capitals Left Wing Alex Ovechkin (#8) of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck Center Travis Boyd (#72) of the Washington Capitals The visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92 WSH) 2nd T.J. Oshie (#77 WSH) 3rd Brayden Schenn (#10 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related