Photo Gallery: Canucks vs Flyers (01/12/2017)

Bob Fina

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a score of 5-4 in a shootout.

Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Markus Granlund (#60 VAN)
3rd Jayson Megna (#46 VAN