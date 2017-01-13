Photo Gallery: Canucks vs Flyers (01/12/2017) Bob Fina January 12, 2017 Center Henrik Sedin (#33) of the Vancouver Canucks stretches Center Michael Chaput (#45) and Left Wing Sven Baertschi (#47) of the Vancouver Canucks smile for the camera Right Wing Jack Skille (#9) of the Vancouver Canucks shows his skills spinning and bouncing a puck off his stick Goalie Jacob Markstrom (#25) of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save against Left Wing Daniel Sedin (#22) of the Vancouver Canucks Lauren Hart sings the Canadian and American national anthems Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers falls while pursuing Defenseman Chris Tanev (#8) of the Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Alex Biega (#55) of the Vancouver Canucks shoves Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers to the ice Goalie Ryan Miller (#30) of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save again Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Steve Mason (#35) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Right Wing Loui Eriksson (#21) of the Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Nick Schultz (#55) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Jayson Megna (#46) of the Vancouver Canucks Left Wing Alexandre Burrows (#14) of the Vancouver Canucks shoots the puck Center Jayson Megna (#46) of the Vancouver Canucks breaks his stick trying to shoot the puck Linesman Mark Shewchyk (#92) gets ready to drop the puck for a face-off Defenseman Alex Biega (#55) of the Vancouver Canucks shoves Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps over Defenseman Nikita Tryamkin (#88) of the Vancouver Canucks while Goalie Ryan Miller (#30) of the Vancouver Canucks gloves the puck Linesman David Brisebois (#96) separates the players Goalie Ryan Miller (#30) of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores the game-winning goal against Goalie Ryan Miller (#30) of the Vancouver Canucks in the shoot-out Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Center Bo Horvat (#53) of the Vancouver Canucks The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a score of 5-4 in a shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 2nd Markus Granlund (#60 VAN) 3rd Jayson Megna (#46 VAN Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related