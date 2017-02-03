Photo Gallery: Canadiens vs Flyers (02/02/2017) Bob Fina February 2, 2017 Right Wing Sven Andrighetto (#42) of the Montreal Canadiens smiles during the warm-ups Defenseman Shea Weber (#6) of the Montreal Canadiens handles the puck from behind the net Goalie Al Montoya (#35) of the Montreal Canadiens keeps his eye on the puck during the warm-ups Center Torrey Mitchell (#17) of the Montreal Canadiens hounds Center Chris VandeVelde (#76) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Nikita Nesterov (#89) of the Montreal Canadiens does a fly-by of his bench Left Wing Roman Lyubimov (#13) of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to get around a Montreal Canadien player Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers fans on the shot Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Center Tomas Plekanec (#14) of the Montreal Canadiens Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers eyes the puck while screening Goalie Carey Price (#31) of the Montreal Canadiens Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) helps Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers protect the net Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Alexei Emelin (#74) of the Montreal Canadiens get their sticks up Center Tomas Plekanec (#14) of the Montreal Canadiens cuts down the passing lanes for Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Carey Price (#31) of the Montreal Canadiens faces a shot by Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) and Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal scored against Goalie Carey Price (#31) of the Montreal Canadiens Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Goalie Carey Price (#31) of the Montreal Canadiens dive for the loose puck Left Wing Phillip Danault (#24) of the Montreal Canadiens gets back checked by Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (#78) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Andrei Markov (#79) of the Montreal Canadiens reach for the puck Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hit by Left Wing Max Pacioretty (#67) of the Montreal Canadiens Linesman Darren Gibbs (#66) drops the puck Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate his goal The game between the visiting Montreal Canadiens and the Philadelphia Flyers ended in a tie during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Matt Read (#24 PHI) 2nd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 3rd Nikita Nesterov (#89 MTL) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related