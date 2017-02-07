Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (02/06/2017) Bob Fina February 6, 2017 Defenseman Joel Edmundson (#6) of the St Louis Blues during the warm-ups Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues 50th anniversary patch adorns the should of Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues Goalie Carter Hutton (#40) of the St Louis Blues lifts his mask off the back of the net Flyers Ice Girls (l to r), Kennedy and Krista, wave to the crowd A Flyers themed Labatt’s beer sits on the dasher while Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues battle for the puck Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles for the loose puck to the side of Goalie Carter Hutton (#40) of the St Louis Blues Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck Goalie Carter Hutton (#40) of the St Louis Blues shoots the puck directly at the camera Goalie Carter Hutton (#40) of the St Louis Blues makes a save against Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers is shadowed by Center Jori Lehtera (#12) of the St Louis Blues Left Wing David Perron (#57) of the St Louis Blues screens Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck while being followed by Left Wing Alexander Steen (#20) and Center Paul Stastny (#26) of the St Louis Blues Center Paul Stastny (#26) of the St Louis Blues screens Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Alexander Steen (#20), Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (#22), and Center Paul Stastny (#26) of the St Louis Blues celebrate after a goal is scored Goalie Michal Neuvirth (#30) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Left Wing David Perron (#57) of the St Louis Blues Left Wing Dmitrij Jaskin (#23) of the St Louis Blues falls to the ice after colliding with Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Kenny Agostino (#73) of the St Louis Blues and Center Jori Lehtera (#12) celebrate Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Left Wing Alexander Steen (#20) of the St Louis Blues for the puck along the boards Left Wing Jaden Schwartz (#17) of the St Louis Blues and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers chases after the puck Left Wing Dmitrij Jaskin (#23) of the St Louis Blues is back-checked by Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Mark Streit (#32) of the Philadelphia Flyers goes down to block a shot by Left Wing Alexander Steen (#20) of the St Louis Blues Center Nick Cousins (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a check on Defenseman Colton Parayko (#55) of the St Louis Blues The visiting St Louis Blues shut-out the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 2-0 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Carter Hutton (#40 STL) 2nd Kenny Agostino (#73 STL) 3rd Nick Cousins (#25 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related