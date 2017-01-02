PHOTO GALLERY: 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic 1/2/17 Rachel Lewis January 2, 2017 The St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in a very rainy 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Monday, January 2, 2017 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Former Blues player Brett Hull and his father, former Blackhawks player Bobby Hull, drop the ceremonial first puck drop. Alex Pietrangelo (STL – 27) nails Richard Panik (CHI – 14) into the boards. Brent Seabrook (CHI – 7) slams Ryan Reaves (STL – 75) into the boards. The St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in a very rainy 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Monday, January 2, 2017 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. Scottie Upshall (STL – 10) checks Niklas Hjalmarsson (CHI – 4) into the boards. Corey Crawford (CHI – 50) prepares for the start of the 2nd period. Vinnie Hinostroza (CHI – 48) cuts off Alex Pietrangelo (STL – 27). Vladimir Tarasenko (STL – 91) is the #1 Star of the Game with 2 goals. Kyle Brodziak (STL – 28) faces off against Tanner Kero (CHI – 67). Corey Crawford (CHI – 50) skates back to his net after a media timeout. Duncan Keith (CHI – 2) keeps an eye on the play. Tyler Motte (CHI – 64) keeps an eye on the play. Tanner Kero (CHI – 67) watches the play. Dmitrij Jaskin (STL – 23) lays a glove into the face of Patrick Kane (CHI – 88). Colton Parayko (STL – 55) skates the puck away from Michal Kempny (CHI -6). Niklas Hjalmarsson (CHI – 4) knocks the puck off the stick of Dmitrij Jaskin (STL – 23). The St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in a very rainy 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Monday, January 2, 2017 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. Michal Kempny (CHI – 6) upends Scottie Upshall (STL – 10). Tanner Kero (CHI – 67) is sandwiched between Ryan Reaves (STL – 75) and Colton Parayko (STL – 55). St. Louis Blues Head Coach Ken Hitchcock keeps an eye on the action. Vladimir Tarasenko (STL – 91) scores his 2nd goal of the game against Corey Crawford (CHI – 50). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related