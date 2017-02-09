Search
Home

Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. We’re another week closer to the conference playoffs. The playoffs are only 4 weeks away.

Again, there was very little movement in this week’s poll. The first-place Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs are unanimous number one team. Once again, the Denver Pioneer are cemented in second place followed by the third-place Western Michigan Broncos. Remaining in fourth place are the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskies remain in fifth place. Miami and Nebraska-Omaha changed places in the latest poll. Colorado College remains cemented in eighth place.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email (thegoon48@gra.midco.net). I am still looking for a Western Michigan writers/bloggers. Thanks for reading.

Here’s the list of voters from the new media that participate in the weekly power rankings: @miamihockeyblog; @stoneysioux; @matthewsemisch; @UofHockeyBlog; @goon48; @Mavpuck; @MoarClappers; @TimTimt89; @DBergerHockey; @JDeMolee; @Paisleyhockey; @LetsGoDU  @BruceCiskie; @matthewsemisch; @nickbracken303; @candacehorgan; @hockeybias; @StevenDiOssi; @MagnessMayhem

Here are this week’s poll results.
1.Minnesota-Duluth 18-5-5 (15)
2. Denver 18-6-4
3. Western Michigan 15-7-4
4. North Dakota 15-11-3
5. St. Cloud State 13-14-1
6. Nebraska-Omaha 14-11-5
7. Miami 9-11-6
8. Colorado College 7-17-2

No More Stories

About The Author

College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor
Google+

Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of Goon’s World. Lastly, Eric is also a college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

Related Posts