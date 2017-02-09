Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. We’re another week closer to the conference playoffs. The playoffs are only 4 weeks away.

Again, there was very little movement in this week’s poll. The first-place Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs are unanimous number one team. Once again, the Denver Pioneer are cemented in second place followed by the third-place Western Michigan Broncos. Remaining in fourth place are the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskies remain in fifth place. Miami and Nebraska-Omaha changed places in the latest poll. Colorado College remains cemented in eighth place.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email (thegoon48@gra.midco.net). I am still looking for a Western Michigan writers/bloggers. Thanks for reading.

Here are this week’s poll results.

1.Minnesota-Duluth 18-5-5 (15)

2. Denver 18-6-4

3. Western Michigan 15-7-4

4. North Dakota 15-11-3

5. St. Cloud State 13-14-1

6. Nebraska-Omaha 14-11-5

7. Miami 9-11-6

8. Colorado College 7-17-2