Good Day College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll.

This week, the Denver Pioneers remain in the top spot. The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs remain in second place followed by the third place University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Here are this week’s poll results.

  1. ) Denver 15-4-4 (13)
  2. Minnesota-Duluth 13-5-4 (2)
  3. North Dakota 13-7-3
  4. Western Michigan 11-6-3
  5. Miami 8-9-5
  6. Cloud State 10-11-1
  7. Nebraska-Omaha 13-8-3
  8. Colorado College 6-14-2

 

College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor
Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of Goon’s World. Lastly, Eric is also a college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

