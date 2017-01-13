Search
Good Morning College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. After a month hiatus, the Power Rankings Poll is back.

This week, we have a new number one. The Denver Pioneers take over the top spot from the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Fun fact department, since the last poll, Colorado College has gone 3-0-1.

Here are this week’s poll results.

1.) Denver 14-4-4 (13)
2.) Minnesota-Duluth 12-4-4 (3)
3.) North Dakota 12-6-3 (1)
Tie-4.) Western Michigan 10-5-3
Tie-4.) St. Cloud State 9-10-1
6.) Miami 7-8-5
7.) Nebraska-Omaha 11-8-3
8.) Colorado College 6-12-2

