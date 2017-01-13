Good Morning College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. After a month hiatus, the Power Rankings Poll is back.

This week, we have a new number one. The Denver Pioneers take over the top spot from the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Fun fact department, since the last poll, Colorado College has gone 3-0-1.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email (thegoon48@gra.midco.net).

Here are this week’s poll results.

1.) Denver 14-4-4 (13)

2.) Minnesota-Duluth 12-4-4 (3)

3.) North Dakota 12-6-3 (1)

Tie-4.) Western Michigan 10-5-3

Tie-4.) St. Cloud State 9-10-1

6.) Miami 7-8-5

7.) Nebraska-Omaha 11-8-3

8.) Colorado College 6-12-2