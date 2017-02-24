Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. We’re another week closer to the conference playoffs. The playoffs are only 2 weeks away.

Looking at the results, there was a lot of movement in this week’s poll. The Denver Pioneers take over the number one spot. The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs fall to second place. The upstart Western Michigan Broncos remain cemented in the third spot. The idle St. Cloud State Huskies move up to fourth place. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks dropped to fifth place. Rounding out the poll; the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks are sixth, the Miami RedHawks are seventh and the Colorado College Tigers remain cemented in eighth place.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email (thegoon48@gra.midco.net). I am still looking for a Western Michigan writers/bloggers. Thanks for reading.

Here are this week’s poll results.

1. Denver 22-6-4 (12)

2. Minnesota-Duluth 20-5-6 (3)

3. Western Michigan 18-8-4

4. St. Cloud State 15-14-1

5. North Dakota 15-13-3

6. Nebraska-Omaha 15-12-5

7. Miami 9-16-6

8. Colorado College 7-20-3