Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans! Welcome to the Inside Hockey’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings Poll. We’re another week closer to the conference playoffs. The playoffs are only 3 weeks away.

This week, there was no movement what-so-ever in the NCHC Power Rankings Poll. Remaining in first place, the high-flying Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. The University of Denver Pioneers remain cemented in second place. Upstart Western Michigan is in third place. Sitting in fourth place, the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The scrappy St. Cloud State Huskies are in fifth place. The Omaha Mavericks remain in sixth place. The Miami RedHawks and Colorado College Tigers remain at the bottom of the Poll.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email (thegoon48@gra.midco.net). I am still looking for a Western Michigan writers/bloggers. Thanks for reading.

Here’s the list of voters from the new media that participate in the weekly power rankings: @miamihockeyblog; @stoneysioux; @matthewsemisch; @UofHockeyBlog; @goon48; @Mavpuck; @MoarClappers; @TimTimt89; @DBergerHockey; @JDeMolee; @Paisleyhockey; @LetsGoDU @BruceCiskie; @matthewsemisch; @nickbracken303; @candacehorgan; @hockeybias; @StevenDiOssi; @MagnessMayhem

Here are this week’s poll results.

1. Minnesota-Duluth 18-5-5 (14)

2. Denver 20-6-4 (2)

3. Western Michigan 16-8-4

4. North Dakota 15-11-3

5. St. Cloud State 15-14-1

6. Nebraska-Omaha 15-12-5

7. Miami 9-13-6

8. Colorado College 7-19-2