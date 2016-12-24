Labanc scores in overtime to lift Sharks to 3-2 win over Oilers

Labanc scores in overtime to lift Sharks to 3-2 win over Oilers

The San Jose Sharks completed a brief homestand with a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on Friday night.

Joel Ward returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in two of the past three games. Ward replaced Tommy Wingels on the fourth line.

The physicality was strong throughout the game.

The Sharks were called for too many men on the ice at 6:26 of the first period, allowing the Oilers to go on their first power play of the game. Cam Talbot prevented a shorthanded breakway from Melker Karlsson to keep the game scoreless.

Shortly after a Mikkel Boedker interference penalty expired, Brenden Dillon landed a few clean shots on Matt Hendricks. Both players received five-minute major penalties for fighting. Hendricks also received an additional two minutes for roughing.

Neither team capitalized on the man advantage. The Sharks led in shots 10-5 during a scoreless first period.

Just 31 seconds into the second period, Joe Pavelski slammed in a one-timer from Brent Burns on the power play to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead. Burns picked up his 300th career assist on Pavelski’s 12th goal of the season.

The action continued when Michael Haley and Zack Kassian dropped the gloves at 2:34. Both players spent five minutes in the penalty box for fighting.

Kassian was also called for roughing and cross checking Dillon midway through the second.

The Sharks carried a 1-0 lead to the dressing room after outshooting the Oilers 23-9 through two periods of play.

Connor McDavid’s wrist shot deflected off of Justin Braun’s skate and went into the net past Martin Jones for his 13th goal of the season to even the score 1-1 at 6:17 of the third period.

The Sharks responded at 8:21 when Kevin Labanc one-timed a shot from Logan Couture for his fifth goal of the season. But the lead was short-lived as Patrick Maroon collected a cross-ice pass from McDavid to beat Jones for the game-tying goal just 24 seconds later.

Both teams went into overtime following a 3-3 deadlock in regulation. Labanc rushed through the slot to beat Talbot top-shelf for the game-winning goal at 3:22 of overtime to lift the Sharks to a 3-2 win over the Oilers.

With a 3-2 win over the Oilers, the Sharks remain first place in the Pacific Division.

Jones finished with 16 saves in a San Jose victory. Talbot made 28 saves in a losing effort for Edmonton.

Labanc received an early Christmas present with two goals in an overtime victory.

“It’s a nice way to end the homestand before the break,” Labanc said.

When reminded of a previous statement that the rookies haven’t showed up yet, Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer praised Labanc.

“Definitely,” DeBoer said. “Everytime he plays, you gain more and more trust because his abilities are unreal and he has some special talents.”

The Sharks head to Anaheim to face the Ducks Tuesday night at 7:00 pm PST on CSCA and PT25.